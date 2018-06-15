Talk about supportive! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West made a date night out of the listening party for Nas’ new album Nasir. In April, West tweeted, “I feel like I’m 18 years old again when I make beats for Nas.”

The couple, as well as their closest friends, gathered under the Queensboro Bridge in Queens, New York, for the intimate affair. Kim also shared multiple videos from the night on her Instagram story, which included police escorts, a taste of the new album, and many, many fans dancing under the bridge.

See the pics below: