Dax Shepard as Joe Exotic

The “Armchair Expert” podcast host has already pitched himself for the role of Joe Exotic, much to the dismay of Edward Norton and Steve Buscemi fans all over the internet. Robert Moor, who hosts the “Joe Exotic” podcast the series will be based on, put a few left-field suggestions up for consideration during the March 30 episode of “Radio Andy” on SiriusXM. “Sam Rockwell was one of the names that came up a lot to play Joe Exotic,” Moor explained. “My preferred casting — and this is off the wall — would be Margot Robbie. I think Margot Robbie should play Joe in a, like, gender switch [thing].”