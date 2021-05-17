‘Mare of Easttown’ Suspects: Breaking Down Who Could Have Killed Erin

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the first five episodes of Mare of Easttown.

Mare of Easttown is slowly revealing more about each of the suspicious members of the town, but as the investigation into who killed Erin (Cailee Spaeny) continues, even more questions are brought to the surface.

During the Sunday, May 16, episode, Mare (Kate Winslet) and Zabel (Evan Peters) discovered the man who kidnapped Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) and Missy Sayers (Sasha Frolova). However, it’s still unknown who killed Erin in the park, who the father of her baby is and why she was murdered.

Dylan (Jack Mulhern) has been a suspect since day one, as he was believed to be the father of Erin’s son, DJ. Although he’s not at all a good man — he stood by and watched while his girlfriend Brianna (Mackenzie Lansing) severely beat up Erin hours before her death — he showed a hint of compassion during Sunday’s episode. Despite the fact that he learned DJ is not his son, he still woke up in the middle of the night at the hospital and comforted the baby as he cried.

While Erin’s father, Kenny (Patrick Murney), has been distraught since the death of his daughter[s]cut?, his cousins John (Joe Tippett) and Billy (Robbie Tann) are also acting creepier than ever. Lori (Julianne Nicholson) overheard John tell their son, Ryan (Cameron Mann), to keep a secret during Sunday’s episode and later found out he was cheating. But was that the secret? Ryan simply nodded when his mom asked if it was the “same woman” as before. It’s important to note that director Craig Zobel told Vanity Fair that this specific scene will “mean something later” in the series.

Billy, for his part, also shared a secret during the episode, revealing that when Kenny was drinking too much, Katie briefly lived with him. Naturally, Mare immediately became suspicious and eyed his beer bottle, seemingly because she could test it for DNA to see if he’s the father. Plus, if he is, could he have found out and killed Erin to keep her quiet?

“I feel like you have to have at least done enough of the breadcrumb-laying that maybe some amount of people will figure it out, rather than making it something zero human beings could figure out because it’s so out of left field,” Zobel said on the May 2 episode of the “Still Watching” podcast. “It still needs to be surprising. But it [should be] something that you can go backward and go like, ‘Oh, that’s why that thing happened.'”

