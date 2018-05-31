Women run the world — and Maroon 5’s music video for their new single “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B.

The band’s frontman, Adam Levine, not only showcases the strong ladies in his own life — wife Behati Prinsloo and toddler Dusty Rose — but the group also enlisted multiple other influential women for their video released on Wednesday, May 31.

The first noticeable star Camila Cabello can be seen as early as 40 seconds into the video, and the celebrities just keep on coming throughout the entire four and a half minute clip.

Scroll below to see all of the strong women who steal the show in the star-studded music video.