You’re a mean one! Although Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch — both the cartoon and the live-action version — is a family favorite over the holiday season, not all fans were interested in NBC’s production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!

Matthew Morrison, best known for his role as Will Schuester on Glee, took on the role of the green humbug in the musical, which aired on Wednesday, December 9. The grinch’s dog was portrayed by two actors — Booboo Stewart played young Max while American Horror Story vet Denis O’Hare played the older version.

From the moment the production began, viewers took to social media to share their opinions. For the most part, fans were more creeped out than they were impressed.

“I cannot WAIT to tell my therapist about my Morrison Grinch nightmares,” one wrote. Another added, “When you order the Grinch from Wish v.s. what comes,” next to a photo of Jim Carrey as the grinch next to Morrison’s grinch.

Viewers of the Broadway adaptation weren’t the only ones upset by the portrayal. Morrison’s 3-year-old son Revel, whom he shares with wife Renee Morrison, was also a bit disturbed.

“He was a little scared at first. Like, when he saw me in full makeup and everything,” the Broadway star, 42, said on Daily Pop! on Wednesday. “[We] kind of eased him into it. We kind of made it into, honestly, a game going into this whole experience, and very teachable moments. We would wake up, for a lesson to brush our teeth, you know, ‘Oh Rev, you’ve got some Grinchy breath this morning.’ And then, he’d go brush his teeth.”

Part of the reason that some found the portrayal so disturbing? The dancing, which Morrison did on purpose.

“I didn’t want the Grinch to be a good dancer,” he told Entertainment Weekly before the special. “I took a lot from Joaquin Phoenix‘s performance in Joker.”

Scroll through the gallery for more reactions.