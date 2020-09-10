Meet the ‘Bradshaw Bunch,’ Your New Favorite Reality TV Family

A modern family! Terry Bradshaw is showing the world a whole new side of himself when E!’s reality show, The Bradshaw Bunch, debuts in September.

The series will give an intimate look at the sports analyst, 71, through his life at home in Texas with his wife, Tammy Bradshaw, and their family of strong women. Terry and Tammy, 58, got married in July 2014 after 15 years of dating.

The family is quite a complex bunch. Terry shares daughters Rachel and Erin Bradshaw with his ex-wife, Charla Hopkins, and Tammy shares Lacey Hester, with her ex.

“[We were both] coming out of bad divorces and when I was getting close to her, I’d run and hide for six weeks, then come running back. I said, ‘There’s nobody getting their hands around my heart again,'” the Masked Singer alum told Closer magazine in 2019. “I fought her for 13 years, and to her credit, not one time ever did she ever say, ‘Where’s this going?'”

The wedding came about it a very non-traditional way. “I passed her in the hallway and said, ‘Oh listen, we’re getting married Tuesday in Hawaii,’ She said ‘OK,’ and we kept going,” he revealed at the time. “We get there and she said, ‘If you’re serious, we need to get a license.’ So we got one. I’d already called my preacher. It was fun!”

As for letting in the cameras, the four-time Super Bowl champion had a very good reason.

“I thought, ‘Dad is 70 now, and when I’m gone, they’ll have this to look back on and laugh at,'” the Louisiana native recalled. “It’s going to be Erin, Rachel, Tammy, my stepdaughter Lacey. One son-in-law is a chef. Erin’s husband is a horse trainer and my oldest daughter is selling real estate and dating a really good guy, who could become my other son-in-law. It’s funny!”

The Bradshaw Bunch premieres on E! Thursday, September 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through the gallery below to get to know the Bradshaw family ahead of the premiere.