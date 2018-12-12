6 Actresses Who Could Portray Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s New Series

Bidi bidi bom bom!

Netflix revealed on Tuesday, December 11, that the streaming service teamed up with the Quintanilla family for a scripted show tiled Selena: The Series about Selena Quintanilla.While the premiere date, cast and episode count have yet to be announced, the show was granted a straight-to-series order.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

After forming a band named Selena y Los Dinos with her family, Selena rose to fame as a solo artist in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. In 1994, she became the first female Tejano artist to win a Grammy for Best Mexican/American Album. A year later, Selena was shot and killed by her fan club president and former boutique manager, Yolanda Saldívar, in March 1995 at just 23 years old. After her death, Selena’s crossover album, Dreaming of You, was released and she went on to become one of the bestselling female artists in Latin music history.

Jennifer Lopez portrayed the late singer in the 1997 film Selena. Scroll through a list of actresses and singers who could potentially play Selena this time around: