A mix of emotions. When the nominations were announced for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday, March 15, the list was filled with happy surprises and disappointing snubs — as it always is.

One of the most exciting revelations from the nominations was in the best director category. For the first time ever, two women were recognized for their directing abilities: Golden Globe winner Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. With the nod, Zhao, 38, also became the first nonwhite​​ woman to be recognized.

Since the Oscars began, only five women have been nominated in the category: Lina Wertmüller in 1977 for Seven Beauties, Jane Campion for The Piano in 1994, Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation in 2003, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird in 2018. Bigelow is the only woman to take home the trophy.

Zhao also became the first woman to receive four nominations in one year. In addition to Directing, she is nominated for Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and Best Picture. Fennell, who became the first woman to be nominated for a feature directorial debut, received three nominations: Directing, Writing (Original Screenplay) and Best Picture.

The best director category, however, did include a surprising snub, leaving out Da 5 Bloods director, Spike Lee, who was previously nominated for Do the Right Thing, 4 Little Girls and BlacKkKlansman.

Scroll through the list below for more surprises and snubs ahead of the ceremony. The 93rd Academy Awards will air on ABC Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET.