Spreading the love long after Christmas is over. Hallmark Channel will follow up their 10th annual Countdown to Christmas with Winterfest, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The event will kick off on Saturday, January 4, and feature five original movies with star-studded casts. Many familiar Hallmark faces — including Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Chad Michael Murray and Jill Wagner — will appear, as well as actors new to the channel.

Colin Donnell will star in Love on Iceland, his first movie on the network. Plus, his real-life wife Patti Murin, who made her Hallmark debut in Movies and Mysteries’ Holiday for Heroes this year, also stars. The Frozen on Broadway actress, 39, and Donnell, 37, who appeared together in Chicago Med, are currently filming together in Iceland! Kaitlin Doubleday leads the movie as Chloe.

The Winterfest lineup follows Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas’ 40 original films, starring everyone from Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Kellie Pickler, Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser.

