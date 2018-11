Paul Walker’s Most Memorable Roles

Paul Walker, who tragically died at the age of 40 in November 2013, made a name for himself in Hollywood after first starring in 1986 sitcom Throb. Not long after, Walker found himself landing box office films, including teen flick She’s All That and Varsity Blues. In 2001, Walker found his calling as The Fast and the Furious’ Brian O’Conner. Click through to relive the late star’s most memorable roles.