A lot has changed since the original Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast first walked into Camp Half-Blood.

The movie, which is based on the Rick Riordan novels of the same name, premiered in 2010 as the first installment in the franchise. Fans were introduced to Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) who learned he was the demigod son of Poseidon. As Percy’s life is in danger, he and his satyr pal Grover (Brandon T. Jackson) set out for a camp made for other children of gods and goddesses. There, Percy is introduced to Annabeth Chase (Alexandra Daddario).

As Percy settles into camp, Zeus’ thunderbolt goes missing and Percy is accused of stealing the item. Percy, Grover and Annabeth set out on an adventure to find the lightning bolt and clear his name.

Three years later, a sequel, titled Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, dropped. Many loyal fans of the books and even the author expressed their disappointment with the film adaptations over the years. However, more than a decade after the movies were released, Disney+ dropped a new adaptation of Riordan’s books, this time in the form of a TV show. While Lerman nor any of the other original cast members were involved in the 2023 project, they were proud to pass the torch to the next generation.

“The show looks amazing. I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles,” Lerman wrote in a note read aloud to the new show’s cast during a December 2023 live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life. I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker [Scobell.]”

Keep scrolling to see where the Percy Jackson cast is now: