‘Severance’ Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

WARNING: The following synopsis is full of spoilers, so only read on if you want to know all the twists or just need a review.

The surprise hit we all loved left us with quite the cliffhanger, so we want our questions answered as soon as possible. There are plenty of rumors surrounding the show, such as further character discoveries, a Barack Obama cameo and many, many more goats.

Shortly after its release in February 2022, people began wondering what to expect for a second season. The first season took America by storm earning 14 Emmy Award nominations due to its excellent acting and production. The drama series should return to us by 2024 at the latest.

What happens when you put Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller in a room together and ask them to create an office-set anti-establishment TV show? Well, you get Severance , an extremely popular dark psychological sci-fi thriller (with only the darkest comedy, of course) on Apple TV.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock Season 1 Recap (Major Spoilers Ahead!) If you have yet to watch the first season, we’ve got a quick explainer for those of you who just want to dive straight into season 2. We will now explore the work-life balance of the innie and outie versions of the employees of this sci-fi company Lumon. Following the recap is what we know for season 2.

Credit: Courtesy of Pete Peppers/YouTube Episode 1: "Good News About Hell" to Episode 3: "In Perpetuity" When Helly (Britt Lower) wakes up, she finds herself in a conference room at Lumon Industries. She underwent a severance that separates her consciousness between her personal life and work life. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) from the Macroodata Refinement branch gets promoted after his coworker Petey’s absence. The "outie" Mark in the real world receives a letter from someone claiming to be Petey in Kier, then he returns home after interacting with his neighbor (who is at the workplace is his manager, Harmony Cobel, but they are both seemingly unaware of this dynamic). There is a backward time leap to Helly’s severance procedure. In the Macrodata Refinement department, Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) separate macrodata. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) throws a party for the floor, but Helly is already fed up with the place and fails in leaving her outie self a message to resign. Mark takes the blame for her mistake and is sent to the break room. Irving undergoes some mental issues and is sent to Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), the workplace counselor, where he also meets Burt (Christopher Walken). Outside the workplace, Mark meets Petey again and helps him. Mark’s sister Devon (Jen Tullock) and her husband Ricken (Michael Chernus) drop off a book for Mark while he is gone. Suspicious, his neighbor steals the book and searches his house, causing Petey to flee since he recognizes her from the workplace. Helly attempts several more times to resign and is eventually punished in the break room. Irving takes her to the Perpetuity Wing to learn more about why Kier Eagan founded the company in the first place. Mark sees Petey taken to the hospital, and when he returns home, Petey’s forgotten cell phone begins ringing.

Credit: Courtesy of Pete Peppers/YouTube Episode 4: "The You You Are" to Episode 6: "Hide and Seek" Mark does not answer the cell phone. Irving visits Burt in his company branch and discovers the book stolen from Mark accidentally left behind by Milchick. Mark keeps the book. Helly threatens to hurt herself if she is not allowed to resign but stands down when she hears a recording of her outie denying the request. Petey died at the hospital, and his severance chip got removed. Mark undergoes a wellness check and reminisces about his late wife, Gemma. Helly hangs herself in the elevator shaft. Helly does not die after attempting to hang herself and returns to work later that week. Ricken’s book for Mark contains many strong words about anti-establishment philosophies, and Mark visits the pregnant Devon. Helly gets watched closely by Ms. Casey, and meanwhile, Milchick prints out a painting that shows O&D members killing the Macroodata Refinement employees. Irving and Dylan bring the painting to Burt but eventually discover an alternate version that shows the MDR workers killing O&D workers. Helly and Mark find a secret branch that consists solely of one person feeding a bunch of baby goats. Burt brings Irving and Dylan to the back room and says they’re friends. Graner finds a former Lumon employee responsible for the Petey situation, and Cobel (Patricia Arquette) punishes Ms. Casey for failing to keep an eye on Helly. Mark attempts to pull together all the departments, but Milchick finds them, and Mark is punished. Mark’s pregnant sister, Devon, discovers that a state senator is using the severance procedure to help his wife through childbirth. Cobel sneakily grows close to Devon and Ricken, pretending to be their lactation advisor. Petey’s phone rings again, and Mark answers it to discover on the other end a man named Reghabi who wants to meet.

Credit: Courtesy of Pete Peppers/YouTube Episode 7: "Defiant Jazz" to Episode 9: "The We We Are" Mark meets up with the mysterious man who kills Graner and gives Mark their key card. Dylan attacks Milchick because he wants to know more about his child and tells everyone that Lumon can wake them up outside the workplace. Helly and Mark discover Lumon watches all its workers at all times and also discover the way to wake themselves up via the "overtime contingency." Dylan says he will stay behind and attempt the feat for them. We (but not Mark) see that his "late wife" is Ms. Casey. Mark is brought in for another wellness session with Ms. Casey, where Cobel fails to make them realize they’re married. Ms. Casey is sent to the testing floor, which matches the dark paintings Irving was shown painting. Cobel is suspended for not sharing information about Helly hurting herself. The MDR workers put into action the plan to use the "overtime contingency" to wake up outside the workplace. Cobel decides to help Mark when he tells her in the real world, he wants to quit. Dylan stays late and activates the plan. Mark wakes up in his outie body and accidentally tips Cobel off that "overtime contingency" started, so she alerts Milchick. Marks asks his sister to tell the press about Lumon’s evil acts, and she tells him Gemma "died." Irving wakes up and attempts to go find Burt. Helly wakes up at a gala and discovers she is the daughter of Lumon’s CEO, Helena Eagan, and the entire reason she underwent the procedure was to gain followers for Lumon. Cobel tries to stop Helly from making a speech but is too late, so Helly begins to tell everyone about Lumon’s evils. Natalie tackles her to the ground. Milchick stops Dylan, and the three MDR employees are returned to their outie mentalities.

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple TV/Shutterstock 'Severance' Season 2: What We Know So Far Through various teasers for us to explore on top of information already released by Apple TV earlier this year, we have plenty to dissect. Some exciting topics included castings, world-building and filming. First things first: Every essential actor from the first season should reprise their role in the second season. There are also hopes that the elusive board of Lumon Industries makes a physical appearance in season 2. With the show's major success and popularity, there may be some rather interesting castings for that. Executive Producer Stiller, creator Erickson, and actress Jen Tullock all presented some pipe dream castings, including Barack Obama and Barbara Streisand. According to Esquire, Severance season 2 will see eight new members added to its already all-star cast: Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Merritt Wever, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robby Benson and Stefano Carannante. The creator hopes to explore more of the world he created by showing Lumon’s depth and the outside world as well. There may be closer looks at Mark’s life with his wife and what exactly makes him special. "In season 2, we're going to be showing all of these people on the outside," Erickson told Entertainment Weekly. "Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they're all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another... Being able to take what Adam did in the first season—with the differentiation between his innie and outie, and how they feel like the same person but with this vastly different lived experience—seeing the other three characters' version of that dichotomy is, I think, the most exciting part." The second season is in the midst of its writing, and filming will hopefully start by the end of this year. Stiller informed us that they’ll need at least seven months for all the shoots they have in mind, which could take us halfway through 2023.

