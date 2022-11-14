Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Severance’ Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

By
‘Severance' Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far
 Courtesy of Pete Peppers/YouTube
5
podcast

What happens when you put Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller in a room together and ask them to create an office-set anti-establishment TV show? Well, you get Severance, an extremely popular dark psychological sci-fi thriller (with only the darkest comedy, of course) on Apple TV.

Shortly after its release in February 2022, people began wondering what to expect for a second season. The first season took America by storm earning 14 Emmy Award nominations due to its excellent acting and production. The drama series should return to us by 2024 at the latest.

The surprise hit we all loved left us with quite the cliffhanger, so we want our questions answered as soon as possible. There are plenty of rumors surrounding the show, such as further character discoveries, a Barack Obama cameo and many, many more goats.

Before we delve into season 2 updates, let’s take a look back at season 1.

WARNING: The following synopsis is full of spoilers, so only read on if you want to know all the twists or just need a review.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!