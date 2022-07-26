Who can be trusted? In the new USA competition series Snake in the Grass, former reality stars will duke it out in the wilderness for a cash prize — but with a twist.

Hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones, each episode of the series will take four contestants — many of whom are reality fan-favorites — and drop them into the Central American jungle for 36 hours to take on numerous survivalist games for a chance to win $100,000.

“The players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles,” a USA press release states.

Unlike the contestants’ previous reality shows, this program includes a “Snake,” or a saboteur who is intent on obstructing the group’s efforts in completing challenges — the success of which helps the players gain clues to help reveal the identity of the Snake.

The group will ultimately meet in “The Snake Pit,” where they must successfully guess who they believe the saboteur to be. If the three participants can successfully reveal the identity of the Snake, they split the cash prize between themselves. If they guess incorrectly, the Snake walks away with the money.

The cast of contestants includes several Survivor alums, including Survivor: Cook Islands winner Yul Kwon and Survivor: Fiji champ Earl Cole. They will be joined by other former franchise favorites including Malcolm Freberg, Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Trish Hegarty.

Also joining the competition will be Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones from the Naked and Afraid franchise as well as Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly and series favorite Janelle Pierzina. The cast is rounded out by numerous other competitors from all across the United States who are making their reality TV debut.

Speaking with East Idaho News, Naked and Afraid alum Jeff explained how everyone is “trying to figure out who’s being authentic” and who is “lying to your face.”

“You have to use teamwork in order to win,” the Idaho native shared in July 2022. “But of course, you know that there’s one of you trying to sabotage the entire group. So it makes it really interesting.”

He continued: “I know I could do the survival part. I could probably do it blindfolded every day of the week, but it was going to be the social challenge that was going to push the limits of what I’m capable of.”

Snake in the Grass airs on USA Mondays at 11 p.m. ET, kicking off on Monday, August 1.

Scroll down to find out more about Snake in the Grass: