From “Weekend Update” to wrestling ring! Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che made their WWE debut on Sunday, April 7, and the funny men brought no shortage of entertainment.

Che, 35, and Jost, 36, joined forces as they went head to head against professional wrestler Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The comedic duo popped out from underneath the ring during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but didn’t last long while trying to prove their wrestling capabilities.

At one point, Jost shouted “violence is not the answer” while Che attempted to eliminate himself, hilariously losing the match to Strowman, 35. “There are other ways to solve things,” Jost said into a microphone during the match. “Not everything has to end in violence, right? That’s why I’ve invited her, my therapist. I want you two to work through this.”

Strowman ultimately eliminated Che with a punch as he fled the fight, and threw Jost over the ropes onto a pile of other wrestlers.

Though they didn’t take away a win, Jost was able to get a rise from the crowd as he emerged wearing an Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns jersey at the stadium where the New York Giants play. (The Giants recently lost the NFL player in a trade.)

The played-up feud between the comedians and Strowman began in early March after Stephanie McMahon announced Che and Jost would be special correspondents for WrestleMania 35. Jost irked the professional wrestler when he asked if wrestling was fake. Weeks later, Jost gifted Strowman a sports car to make amends, which the athlete destroyed.

Che, for his part, took to his Instagram Stories after the event to give a concession speech. “I wanna thank all my friends and family and che hive, for supporting me in my big debut as a wwe superstar,” he wrote. “Tho me and Colin DID outlast a ton of other wrestlers, i feel like maybe this path wasn’t meant to be for us.”

