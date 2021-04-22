SMILZ Takes Center Stage At Triller's Big Fight Night in Atlanta

Jake Paul’s big knockout took a backseat to the first live performance by Rap supergroup Mt. Westmore — featuring Snoop Dogg, Too Short, Ice Cube and E-40 — this past weekend in Atlanta. Entrepreneur Jas Mathur and his new CBD line SMILZ were spotted center stage on the custom leather overcoat worn by superstar rapper, Too Short.

Mathur was smart to join forces with the rap legends, as Too Short and his custom SMILZ jacket was seen mingling and taking photos with other celebs at the event like Justin Bieber, Diplo, Pete Davidson, and others. Utilizing his unique skillset to identify brand building opportunities, Jas leveraged Mt. Westmore’s big premiere night to gain extreme exposure on the SMILZ brand. It’s no surprise Jas was able to turn this night into a big win for SMILZ, Jas has been known to fill his inner circle with A-list celebrities and athletes to help grow awareness of his unique brands. We’ve already seen Jas align himself with with talent like Floyd Mayweather, Georges St. Pierre, and many other high profile individuals to help build his CBD empire.

SMILZ is a new, fast growing CBD line with products that include gummies, soft gels, full-spectrum oil and premium CBD coffee. The praise is already rolling in, with Healthline reportedly dubbing SMILZ “the world’s finest CBD brand for relaxation.”

According to Rolling Stone, the Mt. Westmore set included some of the California rappers’ biggest solo hits — Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice,” Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” — as well as their upcoming first single together, “Big Subwoofer.” Too Short, 54, explained that the group came together during last year’s coronavirus lockdowns. When asked about his friendship with Jas Mathur, Too Short told us “I love being part of the SMILZ crew because Jas has always been an innovator and expert marketer in all of his endeavors. He also knows how to throw one hell of a party.”

Too Short and Jas have been building quite the friendship this year, as the two have been seen out and about at many A-list events this past year. When asked about his friendship with Too Short Jas told us, “The man is a rap legend, his fans are so loyal it made sense to tap into his network and expose them to the SMILZ product line.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the sleek, custom, SMILZ-inspired jacket Too Short was dressed in: