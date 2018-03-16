Get a little more creative than the usual Irish beer for St. Patrick’s Day! Sure, you’ll need to bust out your blender, but The Leprechaun’s Breakfast, a boozy shake that the Liquor Lab in SoHo created, will be worth the effort.

“Most people think of whisky and beer when it comes to drinking on St. Paddy’s Day, so we wanted to mix things up with a gin drink,” Hilary Sheinbaum, Liquor Lab‘s creative director, explains to Us Weekly. “Making a green cocktail was a no-brainer since the 17th is the day to wear green! We made a minty milkshake because it’s refreshingly sweet — the perfect drink for the transition from winter to spring.”

Scroll down for the recipe!