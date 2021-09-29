What They Can Bring

The competitors can bring one handheld bag (referred to as a “luxury item”) to camp and any clothes they want when they join. Crew goes through their bags before they arrive to the campsite and any clothing with logos are removed. Additionally, the colors must look good on camera and contestants can’t all be wearing the same colors.

Plus, if production is placing a person in a certain role, they sometimes must wear different clothing. On season 23, John Cochran was reportedly forced to wear a sweater vest to come off a smarter player.