And we’re back! The return of Survivor is near and CBS has officially released the cast.

Season 42 of the long-running series hosted by Jeff Probst brings 18 new castaways to the islands of Fiji as they compete for the $1 million prize and title of sole Survivor.

This year’s crop of players includes a retired firefighter, veterinarian, pageant coach, students and stay-at-home moms and dads, among others.

The network also released a new 30-second teaser, which highlights a few of those players.

Just like the 41st installment, this season’s 26-day game “continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits,” according to a CBS press release.

The players will be divided into three tribes of six while “food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies.”

Scroll down to meet the 18 castaways for season 42 of Survivor, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on CBS Wednesday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.