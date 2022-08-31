Survivor season is upon us, and CBS has officially released the new cast.
Season 43 of the long-running series hosted by Jeff Probst brings 18 castaways to the islands of Fiji as they compete for the $1 million prize and title of sole Survivor.
This year’s crop of players includes a U.S. Paralympian, a heart valve specialist, an elevator salesperson, a teacher, a pediatric nurse, and even a pet cremator, among others.
The network also released some short video clips, which highlights those players.
Just like the 41st and 42nd installments, this season’s 26-day game “continues to evolve,” according to a CBS press release, as players “will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach.”
As usual, the “moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.”
Scroll down to meet the 18 castaways for season 43 of Survivor, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on CBS Wednesday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.