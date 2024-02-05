Survivor Season 46 Cast Revealed Meet the Players

The Survivor season 46 cast is ready to make a play for the million-dollar prize.

18 new faces are headed to Fiji to compete on the latest season of the long-running reality series hosted by Jeff Probst. Like similar seasons in the new era, the new players will initially be divided up into three tribes of six to play the 26-day game.

This season’s contestants come from a wide variety of backgrounds. Included in this new mix of new players are an actor, artist, slot machine salesman, salon owner and more. The group includes contestants who hail from China, Guyana, India and Canada. (Survivor 45 winner, Dee Valladares, was born in Cuba before moving to the United States with her family.)

Survivor 46 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, February 28, with a two-hour premiere. The show will continue to run for 90 minutes like it previously did last season. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Keep scrolling to meet the newest group of players: