Love is in the air! Temptation Island, the famous dating series that originally aired from 2001 to 2003, is returning in 2019 and Us Weekly has an exclusive look at the singles looking for love. In the series, four couples will have to decide to commit or give in to temptation when they head to Maui, Hawaii, and join 24 sexy men and women looking for The One.

“I think the show stays very true to the original version except it’s more focused on finding lasting love. Not just for the couples but the singles too,” Mark L. Walberg, who was the original host and will return for the reboot, exclusively tells Us. “Originally, the singles were simply there to tempt. This version, we make sure to iterate that the singles are also looking for love. They’ve had their ups and downs, too.”

