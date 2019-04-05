Reality TV

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 31 Pits Reality Stars Against Each Other: Meet the Cast

By
‘The Amazing Race’ Pins Reality Stars Against Each Other: Meet the Season 31 Cast
Rachel Reilly with Elissa Slater and Rupert with Laura Boneham. CBS (2)
11

The Amazing Race is right around the corner! On Friday, April 5, CBS announced the season 31 cast and the premiere date. After more than a year off, the Emmy-award winning competition series will return on Wednesday, April 17.

This season, hosted by Phil Koeghan, brings back some of the most memorable reality TV stars to compete, including cast members of Survivor, Big Brother and past Amazing Race seasons. The 11 teams of two will compete on the 25,000-mile journey around the world for a $1 million prize.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the cast!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more