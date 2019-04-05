The Amazing Race is right around the corner! On Friday, April 5, CBS announced the season 31 cast and the premiere date. After more than a year off, the Emmy-award winning competition series will return on Wednesday, April 17.

This season, hosted by Phil Koeghan, brings back some of the most memorable reality TV stars to compete, including cast members of Survivor, Big Brother and past Amazing Race seasons. The 11 teams of two will compete on the 25,000-mile journey around the world for a $1 million prize.

