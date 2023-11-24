‘Tis the season for festive flicks! There are already some new entertaining holiday movies airing right now (see: Netflix’s Best. Christmas. Ever!) but there are plenty more to come.

Whether you’re in the mood for a revenge-themed rom-com (EXmas starring Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell) or a classic story’s heartwarming adaptation (Apple TV+’s The Velveteen Rabbit, which features Helena Bonham Carter providing the voice for the Wise Horse), there’s a film out there for you.

But that’s not all: This winter, Party of Five‘s Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf reunite in A Merry Scottish Christmas, and screen legends Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan and Morgan Fairchild join forces for a very chic Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas. Not to be outdone, Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross provide comic relief in Candy Cane Lane.

Scroll through to check out the 10 best films that will get you in the spirit this winter!