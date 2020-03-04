All’s fair in love, war and Challenges. MTV’s popular reality-competition series is back for the highly anticipated 35th season — and this cast is unlike any we’ve seen before.

The Challenge: Total Madness is set to kick off Wednesday, April 1, and will return to a solo game format where it’s every man or woman for themselves, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

Each week will feature 90-minute episodes as the 28 players face strenuous challenges, each fighting for the $1 million prize. In true MTV form, a shocking twist will also mix up the game, throwing everyone off.

This year, the season will be rolled out globally in the upcoming months on multiple different platforms.

The cast includes 21 returners and 8 new players who may look familiar to reality TV fans. They may be “rookies,” but they’re definitely used to being in front of the cameras, especially Bayleigh Dayton, Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams, Kaycee Clark and Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat. The four new Challenge stars competed on season 20 of Big Brother. Kaycee, 32, won.

Asaf Goren is also used to the cameras. The So You Think You Can Dance alum won season 3 of Big Brother Israel. Meanwhile, Jay Starrett got his start on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and later appeared on Ex on the Beach. The last rookie is Jennifer Lee, a model who appeared on season 29 of The Amazing Race.

Although it’s a solo Challenge, it’s safe to assume that alliances won’t take long to form — especially between the vets who have been brought back for season 35.

Aneesa Ferreira and Wes Bergmann are both on their 13th Challenge, Chris “CT” Tamburello, who won last season, is on his 17th Challenge and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is competing in his 20th Challenge.

Some of the other heavy hitters may not have been on for so long, but that doesn’t mean they’re not ready to win. Two-time winner Ashley Mitchell and Teen Mom star Cory Wharton are back for their 7th Challenge while longtime competitor Nany González is back for her 9th.

