‘The Dropout’: Inside Elizabeth Holmes’ Backstory and the Theranos Scandal

What Was the Fallout From the Scandal?

By October 2016, Theranos had ceased its lab operations and closed its wellness centers.

Holmes, Theranos and Balwani were charged with “massive fraud” by the SEC in March 2018. She agreed to relinquish financial and voting control of the company, pay a $500,000 fine and return shares of Theranos stock.

In June 2018, Holmes and Balwani were charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They both pleaded not guilty. She stepped down as CEO at the time, and Theranos announced its plans to shutter in September 2018.