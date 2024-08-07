Your account
Entertainment

The Hottest Pole Vaulters at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Anthony Ammirati, Armand Duplantis and More

By
The Hottest Pole Vaulters at the 2024 Paris Olympics
7
Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega

Pole vaulting has been turning heads at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s not just for athletic excellence.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral when his bulge knocked over the crossbar during the semifinal heat. While the 21-year-old called the moment “a big disappointment” and was eliminated from the competition, Ammirati’s name has now become infamous in the games.

In the wake of the incident, Ammirati received a $250,000 offer from an adult entertainment company. In a letter obtained by Us Weekly, CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker made the offer for Ammirati to display his “goods” in exchange for a 60-minute cam show.

While Ammirati has skyrocketed to stardom, other pole vaulters have made names for themselves during the competition. Swedish-American athlete Armand “Mondo” Duplantis cleared the 6.19m jump at the Olympics, earning him a gold medal. After the milestone achievement, Duplantis ran into the crowd to embrace his girlfriend, Desiré Inglander.

Scroll down to see the hottest pole vaulters at the Olympics:

