Willie Jess Robertson

The CEO of his family’s company reopened his diner, Willie’s Duck Diner, in West Monroe, Louisiana, in September 2017. Loyal fans of the show will remember that Willie was unapologetic about his religious views, and this eatery is no different. The restaurant proudly boasts passages from the Bible and is described as a place “where saying grace is encouraged.” The father of six — who shares John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, Rowdy and Rebecca with wife Korie — also announced in July 2018 that Duck Commander would be hosting tours on Sundays. Willie starred in Buck Commander on the Outdoor Channel until September 2019. In 2021, Willie appeared in season 6 of The Masked Singer as the Mallard.