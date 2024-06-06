Ally Batenhorst: USC Volleyball

Batenhorst is used to the limelight, winning the 2020-21 Gatorade High School Texas and National Player of the Year awards. When she got to Nebraska, she led the Cornhuskers to the national championship game twice in her three seasons. She then transferred to USC, where she will suit up for the Trojans next season.

Off the court, Batenhorst is a five-time Nebraska scholar-athlete honor roll member and was nominated for the Athlete Creator of the Year award at the annual NIL Summit. Her brand deals include Honey Stinger, Azuna, LNK Airport, Fabletics, VKTRY and Olipop.