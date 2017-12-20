‘This Is Us’ Winter Premiere Reunites the Big Three: See the Pics

Is anyone else yearning for the return of This is Us? NBC has released the first look at the hit drama’s winter premiere, revealing that when the show returns on January 9, we’ll finally get a reunion of The Big Three as adults.

Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are all together on the premiere and it’s clear they needed each other. During the last three episodes, each of them went through a traumatic experience: Kate miscarried, Randall said goodbye to Deja, and Kevin got a DUI.

“The thing about our show is that none of it is easy. In a way, the writing makes it easier because the writing is so good, but in a way it makes it more difficult because there’s no acting — at least for me,” Hartley recently told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I think you better have the tools to get yourself out of those dark places that you have to go to because for me you just really go there. And then it’s like no one can ever tell you that you’re not doing it if you’re doing it. Right? They are all difficult. I try to experience all of the pain and the joy and everything that my character goes through in a real way so that I don’t really have to put on. The last thing that I want is for it to look like anything other than real. It’s all difficult.”

This is Us returns on NBC Tuesday, January 9, at p.m. ET.