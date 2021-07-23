Who’s Returning?

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles will return for Team USA after finishing first at the trials in June. MyKayla Skinner, who was an alternate at the 2016 games, has also earned a return trip to the Olympics, this time as an individual competitor.

Two-time gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will return for his second games as one of the veteran swimmers. Allison Schmitt, who has won eight medals, including four gold, will be back for her fourth Olympics, while five-time gold medalist (with one silver) Katie Ledecky will be swimming in her third Olympics.

Top track and field star Allyson Felix is another one to watch this year, with nine medals under her belt. The University of Southern California alum’s return to the world stage comes after a risky pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, Camryn, in November 2018. Her drive to make it to a fifth Olympics while advocating for Black mothers has been a story many fans are still following.