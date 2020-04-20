What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

It’s a week of goodbyes! Although many shows were forced to wrap up early due to the coronavirus pandemic, the week of April 20 is still bringing many new episodes.

This week will mark the end of Will & Grace, the NBC sitcom that originally ran from 1998 to 2006 then returned for three more seasons in 2017. In the series finale, set for Thursday, April 24, Debra Messing‘s Grace is about to have her child, Eric McCormack‘s Will is packing up their apartment, Sean Hayes‘ Jack is trying (still) to live out his Broadway dream and Megan Mullally‘s Karen is meeting up with an ex.

NBC released a new trailer for the final episode, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the finale, in which the cast is understandably emotional.

“We’ve done certain episodes that while they’re very much about right now, they will withstand the test of time,” McCormack, 57, says in the clip. “I have a greater appreciation of how great a job this is, so in some ways, it’s harder to say goodbye this time.”

