What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

May has officially arrived which means the end of some of the biggest shows on TV — and the start of summer series.

Bravo’s Camp Getaway, Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party and season 5 of Blindspot all debut this week. Shows are also wrapping up their fall seasons. Bull, All Rise, The Conners, Bless This Mess, Black-Ish, FBI: Most Wanted, Riverdale, Summer House, Outlander and Tommy are all coming to an end.

The streaming services are also kicking off new shows. Jerry Seinfeld‘s first original special since 1998, 23 Hours to Kill, season 4 of Workin’ Moms, Dead to Me season 2 and Michelle Obama‘s Becoming all drop on Netflix, while the revival of Reno 911! debuts on Quibi.

Scroll through for a guide to what’s on when; the list below is updated every day.