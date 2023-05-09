Keeping it in the family! Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, is gearing up to make her Wheel of Fortune hosting debut.

The 28-year-old Maryland native — whose 76-year-old father has emceed the game show since 1981 — is slated to fill in for her dad and his cohost, Vanna White, during the Wednesday, May 10, episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

“Warming up for Wednesday,” Maggie captioned a Monday, May 8, Boomerang of herself walking in front of the show’s famous puzzle board. In the clip, which she shared via her Instagram Story, Maggie wore a yellow long-sleeve blouse tucked into a black miniskirt and black high-heeled shoes.

During Wednesday’s episode, Pat and White will face off against Jeopardy! cohosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings in a special episode dubbed “Ultimate Host Night.” All proceeds from the episode, which marks White’s first time competing on the game show, will be donated to charity.

Bialik, 47, shared a teaser for the pre-taped show via Instagram on Monday. “I hope to make Vanna proud,” Maggie says in the clip, dressed in a floor-length red gown. Her father then replies, “I think I’m gonna cry.”

The law student also appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday to promote her hosting gig, serving as the clubhouse’s “bartender” for the evening.

Since 2021, Maggie has been Wheel of Fortune’s sole social correspondent, providing viewers with behind-the-scenes information about the program.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” she said in a statement about her role shared via the show’s website. “It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

In addition to Maggie, Pat shares son Patrick Sajak, 32, with wife Lesly Brown, whom he wed in 1989. In December 2022, the Daytime Emmy winner drew backlash after he quipped during an episode of Wheel of Fortune that his daughter was “actually a good host” while discussing their family’s Christmas trivia game.

“They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!” one Reddit user wrote at the time.

Another viewer chimed in: “Yup! Thought they could just slip her in. It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves.”

Despite fans’ speculation that Pat or White might be passing the baton to Maggie soon, both cohosts have renewed their contracts with the show through the 2023-2024 season.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Maggie ahead of her hosting debut: