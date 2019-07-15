Woody Harrelson has had many iconic roles over the years, however, it was his most recent performance as himself at Wimbledon that had fans going wild.

The Cheers alum, 57, went through all the emotions as he took in the tennis championship on Saturday, July 13 — and Twitter couldn’t help but share their thoughts on his hilarious reactions.

“Wow I can’t believe Woody Harrelson managed to outperform his role as Detective Marty Hart wow,” one Twitter user wrote with a nod to the actor’s role in True Detective. Another added alongside a series of pictures: “A stirring tale of loss, endurance and triumph at #Wimbledon in three acts, starring @WoodyHarrelson.”

Even the camera operators kept an eye on Harrelson during the match that saw French duo Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. One panned to the Zombieland actor after Mahut was hit in the private parts, to which he looked as though he was in pain for the athlete.

Other commentators kept a running tally on how many glasses of wine Harrelson indulged in during the men’s doubles finals. “Funniest part of this match is announcers keeping track of how many glasses of wine Woody Harrelson has had (keep showing him in the stands every time he gets a drink),” a fan on Twitter quipped.

Another epic moment from Harrelson’s time at the sporting event came when he was denied re-entry during one of the matches. While waiting, he sipped on his drink behind a security guard.

“At the end of the day, we all just want to enjoy life as much as Woody Harrelson enjoyed,” one tweet read, which perfectly summed up Harrelson’s time at Wimbledon.

