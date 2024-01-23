Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century zoom-zoom-zoomed into our hearts in 1999, and we’ve been saying “cetus-lupeedus” ever since.

The movie follows the story of teen Zenon Karr, played by Kirsten Storms, who lives on the space station in 2049. After getting into some trouble with the space station’s commander, Zenon is sent down to Earth to live with her aunt (Holly Fulger) and is going to miss out on seeing her favorite pop star, Prota Zoa (Phillip Rhys), perform at her cosmic homebase.

However while on Earth, Zenon uncovers a plan by the creator of the space station (Frederick Coffin) to destroy Zenon’s home and collect the insurance money. Zenon enlists the help of her family and friends to save the station and put a stop to the evil scheme.

After its premiere, two follow-up films premiered on Disney Channel. Zenon: The Zequel dropped in 2001 followed by Zenon: Z3 in 2004.

Scroll down to see where the Zenon cast is now: