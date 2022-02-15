This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Protein powders may have long been associated with sweaty, veiny men getting ripped in the gym but, in recent years, they’ve been rebranded as all-around health foods, perfect for women’s bodies.

They’re prized for their ability to help women lose weight, build endurance in the gym and develop lean muscle. Yet, you have to know which products to take to get the best results.

Protein powders may seem simple but the more you research them, the more variety you’ll find.

If you’re a woman hoping to build muscle and lose weight, you’ll need to dedicate some time to learning everything you can about these products.

Rather than reading through lists of ingredients and endless user reviews, save yourself some time by checking out these top products.

We’ve carefully tested and reviewed all 7 supplements and can guarantee that they’re top-quality and produce the effects you’re after. So, if you’re ready to improve your health, let’s get started!

The Top 7 Best Protein Powders for Women In 2022

Women may have unique nutritional needs but taking a daily protein supplement can help provide the micro and macronutrients you need every day.

To guarantee we were presenting the best of the best powders, we spent weeks testing dozens of brands.

The result? Here are 7 of the top protein supplements formulated for women’s health.

1. Huge Whey Protein – Our Top Pick for Women’s Protein

Product Highlights:

Incredibly lean formula with excellent macros

High protein density (nearly 25 grams per scoop)

Delicious flavors

Well reviewed by nearly 1,000 satisfied customers

Free shaker when buying Huge Whey

After testing dozens of products, we’re proud to present our #1 pick for the best women’s protein powder—Huge Whey.

As you can tell by the name, Huge Whey is a whey-based protein powder with massive 25.5-gram punch of protein from isolated dairy solids. Yet, despite its dairy backing, Huge Whey is incredibly lean with 1.5 grams of fat and 120 calories in every serving.

A lot of whey-based products fall into the danger zone because they’re overloaded with dairy fats and sugars but, with Huge Whey, you can take a daily dose without worrying about your waistline.

This makes it an ideal choice for any woman wanting to build strength and endurance in the gym while also trying to lose weight.

Along with its massive dose of protein, Huge Whey includes 5 grams of unbound brand-chained amino acids to help boost performance and speed recovery.

You can find Huge Whey on the official Huge Supplements website (click here to visit) in the following delicious flavors:

Cookies & Cream

Vanilla Milkshake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Start with a scoop of Huge Whey a day and soon you’ll see yourself stronger, slimmer, and fitter than ever. Believe us when we say that you won’t be disappointed by this option!

2. Huge Vegan Protein – Best Protein Powder for Vegan Women

Product Highlights:

Completely plant-based (beans, rice, pea)

Suitable for sensitive stomachs

Plenty of delicious flavors to choose from

Easily absorbed protein

Healthy macros with high protein content

We understand that not all women can consume dairy. Whether you’re lactose intolerant or simply follow a vegan diet, Huge Vegan Protein has your back.

This vegan protein powder is formulated from yellow split peas, mung beans, rice, and fava beans to create a potent 21-gram dose of protein with only 120 calories.

Best of all, Huge Vegan is suitable for anyone with a sensitive stomach. Its ingredients are all 100% organic and non-GMO certified and, with an added dose of natural fiber, it’ll pass through you with no trouble.

Click the link here to find Huge Supplement’s vegan protein product page website and pick up a tub of in the following five delicious flavors:

Cookies ; Cream

Birthday Cake

Graham Cracker

Cinnamon Crunch

Marshmallow Madness

Add Huge Vegan Protein to your daily diet and experience the benefits of a plant-based protein today.

3. ProteinSeries Grass-Fed Whey Protein – 100% Organic

Product Highlights:

Organic whey protein

High protein density

Fortified with micronutrients for healthy bones

Free from artificial additives

Just behind Huge Whey in terms of quality, we have ProteinSeries Grass-Fed Whey from Transparent Labs. As its name suggests, this product is formulated from 100% organic, grass-fed American dairy and contains a solid amount of protein.

Yet, beyond protein, Grass-Fed Whey is also fortified with a mighty punch of iron, calcium, and potassium to support healthy bone mass.

Every scoop of ProteinSeries Grass-Fed Whey contains a meager ½ gram of fat and 1 gram of sugar, making it light and lean on your hips.

You can find this product on the official Transparent Labs website, where you can purchase a 2lbs or 5lbs tub of Grass-Fed Whey Protein in the following flavors:

Vanilla

Milk chocolate

Strawberry

Caramel

Cinnamon Pastry

Cereal Splash

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Our only complaint about this product is that it’s a lot more expensive than other powders. However, despite its higher price, it’s still a great and reliable choice.

4. Isopure Protein

Product Highlights:

Sugar-free protein

Fortified with micronutrients for healthy bones

Low-calorie formula

Wide range of flavors

A lot of women turn to protein powders to help them lose weight. However, taking a supplement that’s loaded with dairy fats and sugar isn’t going to help.

Fortunately, Isopure is well-known for their line of low-carb health and workout supplements, including Isopure Protein. With only 3 grams of carbohydrates and 0 grams of sugar, you can easily take a daily dose without worrying about weight gain.

A single scoop of Isopure contains 25 grams of protein, which makes up about half of your daily requirements. Along with protein, Isopure contains 1,000 mg of potassium and calcium to support bone health and a long list of vitamins, including vitamins A, C, K, E, B6, and B12.

You can purchase a tub of Isopure Protein from Amazon in flavors such as Creamy Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Coffee, Toasted Coconut, and Salted Caramel.

Every 1-scoop serving contains just 110 calories to help you reach your weight loss goals. Give it a try today and watch as the pounds drop from your waist.

5. Designer Protein ARIA Women’s Wellness

Product Highlights:

Formulated with women in mind

Contains biotin for healthy skin and hair

Includes added enzymes for easier digestion

Low-calorie formula

Since 1993, Designer Wellness has been producing protein supplements using clean, organic, and transparent formulas. Their products are designed for general wellness and often include long lists of added macro and micronutrients. For women, they’ve even designed the ARIA Women’s Wellness protein powder.

Although it’s not as protein-dense as other products on this list, every scoop of ARIA Women’s Wellness offers 15 grams of protein with a host of other minerals and vitamins that support women’s health. These include:

Biotin for youthful skin and hair

Vitamin C for healthy nails

Calcium and phosphorous for bone health

Prebiotic fiber for easy digestion

Best of all, you get all of these macro and micronutrients with only 90 calories in every serving. That makes this the least calorically dense product on our list.

Head to Amazon to pick up a pouch of vanilla ARIA Women’s Wellness and rejoice as you benefit from its punch of nutrients.

6. Alani Nu Whey

Product Highlights:

Non-standard flavors

Low sugar

Gluten-free

Over the years, there hasn’t been much innovation in how protein powders are flavored. Sure, a handful of brands have mixed ingredients to come up with new chocolate peanut butter and peanut butter cookie flavor but, at heart, they’re basically just rebranding the same basic thing. Alani Nu broke the mold with their Whey Protein powder.

At a nutritional level, Alani Nu offers a respectable 23-gram dose of protein with added calcium and potassium for healthy bones.

It’s also relatively lean with only 1.5 grams of fat and 1 gram of sugar. Yet, where it really shines is its unique flavors. These include:

Munchies

Lemon Meringue

Confetti Cake

Fruity Cereal

Chocolate

Peanut Butter Brownie

Although the last two are pretty standard, you’re unlikely to find another brand offering cake, cereal, or meringue-flavored protein powders. Not only are they unique, but they’re also delicious. Find your favorite flavor on Amazon and give it a try today.

7. RSP Nutrition TrueFit

Product Highlights:

Complex formula

Contains probiotics for easy digestion

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Hormone-free

Although we generally recommend consuming protein powders with a healthy diet, sometimes you need to cut back to lose weight. That’s where RSP Nutrition TrueFit Grass-Fed Whey Protein can help.

This product is formulated using fruits, vegetables, and whey to produce a complete meal replacement when you’re trying to stick to a diet.

Every dose of TrueFit contains 25 grams of grass-fed whey protein along with micronutrients from broccoli, strawberry, sweet potato, carrot, spinach, kale, blueberry, raspberry, and a handful of other fruits and veggies.

This makes it a complete source of the vitamins and minerals you’d get from a normal meal.

You can find RSP Nutrition TrueFit Grass-Fed Whey Protein on Amazon and purchase a tub in the following flavors:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Cinnamon Churro

Cold Brew Coffee

Normally, we would advise against taking a fatty protein powder but since this is designed to replace a meal, it understandably has a higher 3.5-gram dose of fat. This is well below what you’d consume from a normal meal, though, so don’t feel too bad about it.

And now, some additional words from our sponsor.

Why Women Should Use Protein Powder

Despite its image as a masculine, gun-pumping workout supplement, protein powders are just as useful for women as they are for me.

If you’re not already taking a protein powder, you could be missing out. Check out these three reasons why every woman should consider taking a protein powder.

They Are Great for Losing Weight

If you’re struggling to lose weight or maintain a diet, you need to consider taking a protein powder. Protein powders are formulated with massive amounts of protein and branched-chain amino acids that help you feel fuller longer and burn calories at the same time.

How does this work you ask? We’ll tell you!

Proteins are complex macromolecules made of long, winding, and intricately looped chains of amino acids. Unwinding these chains takes a specific set of enzymes that can unlock and break the bonds holding them together.

These enzymes are only produced by a couple of organs though. There, it takes quite a lot more time to break down protein than other macronutrients.

Unlike simple sugars and fats, a small 10-gram dose of liquid protein can take up to 1 ½ hours to fully digest. During that time, your body has to expend energy to break apart the molecules and remains full until they’re completely digested.

Combined together, these two factors make protein an excellent nutrient for anyone wanting to lose some weight.

They Help Grow and Maintain Muscle Mass

Protein powders didn’t get their hyper-masculine image for nothing—they’re an excellent source of the nutrients we need to develop and maintain lean muscle mass.

Protein is one of the three essential macronutrients needed to repair and build new cellular tissue, especially muscular tissue. Without out, you wouldn’t be able to recover after a workout or grow stronger.

After our bodies digest protein into individual amino acids, our cells reassemble the acids into new chains and proteins. Some of these proteins are used to carry out intercellular work while others are packed together to form muscular tissue. This is absolutely crucial after a workout.

When you exercise, your muscles naturally experience some damage. That burning sensation you feel is caused by tiny microtears in your flesh filling with lactic acid.

As you start to recover, your body repairs in the tears with new muscular tissue, helping you grow stronger, hardier muscle mass. Yet, you need the right amount of protein every day to build and maintain these muscles .

The average adult needs around 50 grams of protein every day to carry out basic maintenance. If you’re workout out more than average, that number could even go up. Taking a daily protein powder can provide the protein you need to maintain healthy muscles while also growing stronger.

They Help You Hit Your Protein Macros

Even if you’re not training to become the next Arnold Schwarzenegger, you still need a daily dose of protein to maintain healthy cell functions.

Unfortunately, a lot of people struggle to get the right amount of protein, especially if they’re sticking to a strict vegan or vegetarian diet. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. Protein powders help you hit your daily macros without added effort .

By adding just one or two scoops of protein powder to your daily diet, you can rest easy knowing that you got all your protein for the day.

Most powders contain about half of your daily requirement in a single scoop so, if you’re avoiding meat or other animal products, consider supplementing your needs with a single scoop of vegan protein.

Many protein powders are also fortified with other nutrients to help you meet your daily vitamin and mineral requirements. Look for brands with vitamin A and C, folic acid, iron, calcium, and potassium for healthy hair, skin, and bones.

Protein Powder for Women Ranking Criteria

Type “protein powder” into Google and you’ll easily find thousands of hits advertising top-quality protein.

Just because a supplement advertises itself as the best doesn’t mean it is, though. We had to carefully test each product based on set criteria to narrow our list to just the 7 top products.

Check out the four questions we asked to determine which products would make the list.

How are the Macros?

There’s no point in taking a protein powder if it doesn’t provide you with the right number of macronutrients. Macronutrients are the 3 main molecules our bodies need to grow and maintain healthy tissues, including carbohydrates, fats, and protein. A protein powder is meant to supplement some of these macronutrients, i.e., protein.

As we went through the list of powders, we carefully examined which products contained the best balance of macronutrients. We specifically looked for brands that packed as much protein as possible into a single dose. At the same time, though, we had to eliminate products that contained too much fat or sugar.

Sugars are just one type of carbohydrate but they’re not exactly healthy for you in large amounts. As most people know, sugar contains a lot of calories, and consuming too much of it will pack pounds onto your hips and waist.

The same goes for fat. Although our bodies need small amounts of these macronutrients, they shouldn’t overtake the benefits of a protein-dense supplement.

Does it Use High-Quality Ingredients?

Going beyond the macronutrient doses, we had to guarantee that each product was formulated using top-quality ingredients.

Protein powders are meant to be a healthy way to supplement your daily diet, so you don’t want to consume something full of artificial ingredients and preservatives. Instead, we looked for products made from organic, non-GMO, and all-natural protein sources.

Take a look at the products we shared one more time. Several of the dairy-based brands rely on 100% organic grass-fed dairy, sourced from American dairy cows. Other brands, such as Huge Vegan, are formulated using 100% non-GMO plant-based ingredients.

By sticking with brands that use such high-quality products, we can guarantee that you’ll get the best bang for your buck.

We were also careful to include a wide range of products for all dietary requirements and restrictions. We know that not all women can consume dairy, soy, or gluten so we carefully selected brands that offer lactose, soy, and gluten-free supplements.

As you start shopping, be sure to check the labels to guarantee you’re getting something that meets your needs.

Does it Taste Good?

If you’ve ever tasted raw, unflavored protein powder, you know that it’s not the most palatable of food products. Raw whey protein tastes a bit like flour mixed with fat-free milk, while vegan brands often taste like a weird mix of beans, rice, and peas.

While not impossible to get down, it’s not exactly a flavor most people want to drink. Therefore, we had to make sure that each product offered a range of delicious flavors.

Most brands offer a basic selection of chocolate, vanilla, and peanut butter but we wanted to expand our search to include plenty of other unique and interesting flavors. Some of these included:

Confetti Cake

Cookies & Cream

Marshmallow Madness

Vanilla Salted Caramel

Lemon Meringue

With interesting flavors, though, we had to make sure that they were made from all-natural ingredients. As we pointed out above, you don’t want to consume a huge dose of sugar with your protein powder.

Likewise, you don’t want to consume a massive dose of artificial flavorings. Instead, we specifically singled out brands that used natural flavorings and non-sugar sweeteners like stevia.

Does it Have Enough Value?

Last but not least, we had to guarantee that a product was worth the price. Health and workout supplements can quickly get expensive, especially if you’re paying for premium formulas.

Yet, why pay for something so expensive if it isn’t worth the ingredients? We calculated value based on these factors:

Macros – If a product contained more protein per serving, it made more sense for it to be slightly more expensive. Products that were overpriced and under-dosed were eliminated from the list.

– If a product contained more protein per serving, it made more sense for it to be slightly more expensive. Products that were overpriced and under-dosed were eliminated from the list. Ingredients – High-quality ingredients are understandably more expensive. Therefore, we gave some leniency to brands that use organic or single-source ingredients.

– High-quality ingredients are understandably more expensive. Therefore, we gave some leniency to brands that use organic or single-source ingredients. Branding – Never pay for a name. The quality of the ingredients and the potency of a product should always take precedent. If products were priced higher simply because of their branding, we knocked them down a few steps.

At the end of the day, your personal budget will determine how much you’re willing to pay but, from our end, we wanted to guarantee that all the products listed here provide quality results without breaking your bank .

Is Protein Powder Able to Cause Side Effects?

Workout supplements sometimes get a bad reputation for causing serious health consequences, but protein powders are well researched and proven to be safe.

They’re formulated using natural ingredients and usually contain little more than powdered protein.

But can you overdose on protein?

No! Remember when we said that the average adult needs about 50 grams of protein a day? If you manage to go over that amount, you won’t really experience harmful side effects unless you continue to take a double dose every day for several months.

Average variations in your daily intake are simply processed and expelled through the urinary system.

However, let’s say you take a 300-gram dose of protein every day for the next three months. At this amount, your kidneys and liver would eventually struggle to digest the massive amounts of amino acids.

You’d also start to gain weight as your body starts storing the excess undigested protein in fat cells. Avoid these issues by taking a standard serving size.

Pretty much all protein supplements recommend taking no more than 1 or 2 scoops a day. This amount of powder should cover your entire daily requirement and keep you on track to experience all the benefits of taking a protein powder.

If you are prone to constipation, bloating, or gas, we recommend taking a plant-based protein powder. Compared to dairy-based whey powders, vegan supplements are usually much higher in fiber and contain added pre and probiotics.

These compounds help break down the protein and smooth your digestion.

How to Prepare a Protein Shake the Right Way

Now that you have a good idea of what to look for in a protein powder, let’s talk about how to transform it into a delicious shake. We recommend using either a standard blender or a shaker to smoothly mix your powders. Follow this recipe for a delicious and potent protein shake:

Add 1 ½ cups of water, skim milk, or a milk substitute to your blender or shaker. If you are not allergic, we recommend using soy or almond milk for added nutrients and a creamier texture than water. Add 1 to 2 scoops of Huge Whey or Huge Vegan protein powder to your blender or shaker. You can use any protein powder, but we recommend these two products as our top picks. If using a blender, add a handful of ice cubes to mix. If using a shaker, tightly close the lid. Blend on medium speed or shake vigorously to transform your protein powder into a smooth, creamy protein shake. There shouldn’t be clumps floating in the mixture. Pour your shake into a chilled glass and enjoy it in the morning or as an after-dinner dessert.

For more variety, you can add bits of fruit to your blender to transform your shake into a delicious protein-based fruit smoothy.

If you like this idea, we recommend using a vanilla or unflavored variety of protein powder.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still have questions about protein powders? We might have the answers you need.

Check out some of the most commonly asked questions below and see what we had to say.

Can I Take Protein Powder If I’m Pregnant?

As with most things, always talk to your doctor before taking a new medication or supplement while pregnant. Most of the time, protein powders are safe and beneficial for pregnant women who need higher-than-usual amounts of protein.

However, avoid these products if you have existing dairy, soy, or gluten allergies. They can cause a reaction and affect the fetus.

How Many Calories Are in a Serving of Protein Powder?

Every brand is different, but most protein powders contain between 100 and 150 calories in every scoop. Some brands have as few as 90 calories in every serving whereas other brands contain as many as 180 calories. Brands with more fats and sugars tend to be more calorically dense so avoid these products if you’re trying to lose weight.

Is Protein Powder Going to Help Me Lose Weight?

Yes, protein powders can help you lose weight. Protein is harder to digest than other macronutrients, forcing your body to burn more calories just to digest it.

It also takes longer to digest, helping to keep you full throughout the day. Start with a single scoop of protein powder in the mornings and rejoice as you make it through the day with fewer cravings.

How Often Should I Drink a Protein Shake?

Most people drink a protein shake once every day. You can safely take between 1 to 3 scoops of protein powder every day without experiencing any negative side effects.

It doesn’t really matter when you take your supplement, but many athletes prefer to drink their shakes after a workout. If you’re less of an athlete, we recommend one shake in the morning for breakfast.

Can My Protein Powder Expire?

Protein powders have a pretty long shelf life but they’re not perfect. If you leave your protein for too long, it will start to go off within a couple of years.

If your powder smells rancid or is oddly clumped, it’s probably time to throw it away.

Can I Take Protein Powder on a Plane?

As long as it’s in a container smaller than 12 oz, you can take protein powder on a plane in your carry-on baggage. For larger quantities, you’ll have to check it in.

The Bottom Line

Protein powders might be backed by rough and manly marketing but that doesn’t mean they’re not helpful for women too.

Women can benefit from taking a daily protein supplement to lose weight, build endurance in the gym, and build lean muscle.

Start with a single serving a day and find products formulated with quality ingredients, delicious flavors, and potent macro doses.

Check out the 7 products listed above for yourself and give them a try today! You’ll love the difference it makes and be healthier for it.