Celebrate National Wine Day With This Mango Coconut Frose Cocktail

Cheers to National Wine Day! The holiday, which falls on Monday, May 25, is bound to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate while in the comfort of your home.

To honor the festive day, which also happens to be Memorial Day, Yes Way Rosé cofounders Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir shared a drink recipe with Us Weekly that’s bound to amp up your party.

Blumenthal and Huganir revealed their recipe for a Mango Coconut Frose cocktail that allows you to show off your mixologé skills without too much effort.

The drink is made up of easy-to-find ingredients like Yes Way Rosé wine, agave nectar, coconut water, cream or milk and frozen mangos.

The duo also suggests adding a lime wheel, whether dehydrated or fresh, in the mixture to balance out the sweetness of the mango.

Another pro tip: Using the mango as a yummy tool to scoop up the delicious beverage.

Though this cocktail can be served as a alcoholic slushy of sorts, you can also splash in some extra rosé for an even smoother consistency.

To ensure that the ingredients mix nicely together, combine ¼ cup agave nectar and ½ cup coconut cream or substitute in a blender and pulse until well combined and divide it into glasses.

Scroll down for Blumenthal and Huganir’s scrumptious cocktail recipe!

Mango Coconut Frosé

Serves 4-6 drinks

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup Coconut cream or coconut milk (coconut water can also be used)

¼ cup agave nectar

2 cups Yes Way Rosé

3 cups frozen mango

Dehydrated or fresh lime wheel for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine ¼ cup agave nectar and ½ cup coconut cream (or substitute) in a blender and pulse until well combined Add rosé and frozen mango and blend until smooth. Splash in some extra rosé for a looser consistency Divide into glasses and garnish with a lime wheel