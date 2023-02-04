Getting ready for the big game! Superchef Grudge Match host Darnell Ferguson has the perfect wings recipe that will be the most valuable dish for your Super Bowl party spread.

“Wings are a staple,” the chef, 35, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly adding that his twist on the beloved finger food will earn big points with your party guests.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Food Network personality’s grilled chicken wings recipe includes a tasty marinade that pairs well with his signature honey sriracha sauce — and most importantly, it’s easy to make!

“These wings have a beautiful rub and the char of a classic cookout wing with a sweet honey sriracha glaze,” he explains, noting that “they’re quick and easy bites” that can be enjoyed “as you watch the game.”

Ferguson is best known for his appearance on Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions, where he defeated legendary celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli in a cookoff — which Fieri, 55, deemed as “the biggest upset in culinary history.” The Ohio native has also appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games, Beat Bobby Flay and more food-related programming. He even cooked for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics in Bejing.

Keep scrolling to learn how to make the wings for your next get-together:

Ingredients

For the Rub:

1 tbsp garlic salt

½ tbsp onion powder

½ tbsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp cayenne

For the Wings:

3 full chicken wings, broken down into flats and rounds

Canola oil, to brush the grill

Brown sugar, to sprinkle (about ¼ cup)

For the Honey Sriracha Sauce:

½ cup plus 2 tbsp honey

3 tbsp sriracha

2 tbsp mirin

½ tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tbsp minced thyme

½ inch piece peeled ginger, minced

Instructions

For the Wings and Rub:

Mix the garlic salt, onion powder, smoked paprika and cayenne in a bowl, then rub all over the wings. Brush oil on a grill over medium heat and grill the wings on each side, covered with a bowl on top, until lightly charred and cooked through to 165 degrees, 10 to 12 minutes per side. Remove the bowl for the last few minutes and sprinkle the wings with brown sugar.

For the Sauce:

Mix the honey, sriracha, mirin, Dijon, thyme and ginger in a bowl. Brush some of the sauce on the wings and place more on the side to dip.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET.