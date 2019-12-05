



Beaming with pride! In an effusive post shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account on Thursday, December 5, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan gushed about the Hubb Community Kitchen — a charity started by victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that cooks meals for the local community — and made it abundantly clear that they are thrilled to offer their continued support to the London-based organization.

“It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need,” the lengthy post began. “The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of Together, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together.”

In September 2018, Meghan, 38, hosted a celebratory event at Kensington Palace to mark the debut of Together. Harry, 35, joined his wife at the launch. The cookbook, which features a forward written by the Suits alum, includes recipes from the women who went on to form Hubb Community Kitchen after the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people in June 2017.

As the royals’ Instagram post noted, “[The women’s] incredible stories and personal recipes placed Together on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Booklist.”

In November 2018, while pregnant with her now-6-month-old son, Archie, Meghan made a surprise appearance visit to Hubb Community Kitchen’s London headquarters and helped the women prepare several dishes, including a hearty salad.

Though it’s been two two years since Meghan and Harry first became involved with this charity, their support of the organization hasn’t wavered. In fact, the Instagram update intimates it’s now stronger than ever. “Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world,” the post continues.

“Whether it’s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless – the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance.”

Meghan and Harry concluded the post by expressing their gratitude for the women who have ensured Hubb Community Kitchen’s continued success. “Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you,” the couple’s post stated. “We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings!”