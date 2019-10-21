



All hail spooky season! With Halloween just days away, the search for scary yet tasty recipes is officially underway. Luckily, chef Elizabeth Blau of Honey Salt restaurant in Las Vegas has shared her spooky brownie recipe with Us Weekly.

The dish, which takes less than 45 minutes to prepare, offers a holiday-appropriate frightening take on the classic dessert. “I love Halloween!” James Beard Award-nominated Blau told Us. “Everyone loves brownies, so you can use my recipe from scratch or a mix if you want to save some time.”

Blau injects some extra creepiness into her tasty treats thanks to a series of “spooky designs” made from homemade frosting that contains just four ingredients that are likely already lurking in your pantry. “[The designs] are a quick and easy way to turn an everyday treat into a festive Halloween dessert that’s sure to please,” Blau explained.

The best part is that the aforementioned artistic creations can be customized thanks to the versatility of this recipe. “We’ve added a chilling twist with eyeballs and skulls, which can easily be done with a piping bag and some icing.”

Adds the accomplished chef: “Spider webs are also super fun and easy.”

Scroll down to check out the festive Halloween recipe!

Spooky Brownies

Makes 24 brownies

INGREDIENTS:

For the brownies:

• 1/2 cup butter

• 1 1/2 cups white sugar

• 3 eggs

• 1 tsp real vanilla extract

• 1/3 cup cocoa powder

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/4 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp kosher salt

For the frosting:

• 3 tbsps butter, softened

• 1 tbsp vanilla extract

• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

• Food coloring in hues of your choice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease half a sheet tray and lightly dust it with flour. In large saucepan, melt the butter. Turn off the flame and add sugar, eggs and vanilla. Slowly mix in the cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Pour into sheet tray and bake for 25 minutes. Check on the brownies at 22 minutes to ensure you don’t overcook them. Once the brownies are fully baked, remove them from the oven and set them aside to let them cool a bit. To make the frosting, mix the butter, vanilla extract and confectioners’ sugar together. Separate the frosting in separate bowls and add food coloring of your choice to each. Mix well and add each color to its own piping bag. Decorate the top of the warm brownies with spooky designs, such as spiders, skulls, eyeballs, spider webs or broomsticks.