Flavor Is In Full Bloom

Starbucks Spring coffees are available now in grocery stores for a limited time. Launching this year is the new Starbucks® Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavored coffee, inspired by the café favorite Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Enjoy this indulgent offering hot or brew over ice, and create your own beverage at home with this new recipe.

How to Make Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Brew with Oatmilk Ice:

Level Of Difficult: Easy Prep Time: 3 Mins (4 Hours Total Time)

Ingredients: • 4 oz Starbucks® Brown Sugar Cinnamon Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate • 16 oz oatmilk of choice • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar • 1 tsp ground cinnamon • 4 oz water Tools: • Ice cube tray

Step: 1. Make the oatmilk ice cubes: in a measuring cup with a spout, combine oatmilk, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir until sugar dissolves.

Step 2. Pour oatmilk mixture into ice cube trays. Freeze until solid—usually 3–4 hours.

Step 3. Prepare cold brew by combining concentrate and water. Chill.

Step 4. Fill glass with oatmilk ice to a half-inch below the rim.

Step 5. Fill glass with chilled cold brew to a half-inch below the rim.

Step 6. Top with oatmilk to taste and enjoy!

Click HERE to buy!