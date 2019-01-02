There might not be a Golden Globe category for Best Food Moment, but there definitely should be! This year’s crop of nominated movies and TV shows featured several memorable scenes involving food, and Us Weekly has singled out five of the best.

For example, this summer’s blockbuster film, Crazy Rich Asians, which is nominated for two awards, had a multitude of food-centric tidbits to choose from. The dumpling-making scene, however, stands far above the rest thanks to its tasty eats (the aforementioned veggie and meat-filled treats) and a hefty helping of tension that propels the plot forward.

The sequence, which takes place in one room of the opulent Young mansion, features Rachel (Constance Wu) going toe-to-toe with her boyfriend’s disapproving mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh). The scene highlights Rachel’s cultural shortcomings (at least as far as Eleanor is concerned) while simultaneously underscoring the cultural significance of the dumpling-making process.

What’s more? The scene shows viewers (and Rachel) that the bite-sized snacks are more than just food. The wonton-wrapped bundles carry with them decades of family history and a link that ties all of the Youngs together through tradition, which is expected to be passed on to the next generation.

As far as the small screen is concerned, the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is nominated for a trio of awards, is yet another food-rich work. In a scene early on in the sophomore season of the Amazon show, the Maisels unexpectedly find themselves dining in Paris, where the local cuisine isn’t exactly well received by every member of the 1950s family.

Check out the video above to see the funny Maisel interaction, as well as three additional scenes that prove food played a crucial role in many of this year’s Golden Globe-nominated TV shows and movies!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!