Looks like Duchess Kate has quite the sweet tooth! Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that Kate has a particular fondness for sticky toffee pudding, which is one of her “favorite” desserts.

McGrady, 58, shared Buckingham Palace’s own recipe for the British classic in a YouTube video published by Delish on Wednesday, January 8. Though the sweet treat is pretty standard, the royal version of the popular U.K. confection does include some key changes.

“The original sticky toffee pudding recipe had apricots in it, and at Buckingham Palace we changed it to dates,” the chef noted. “[Dates] make it much more creamier and much richer, in my opinion.”

Another “secret” to the recipe that McGrady highlighted is the use of Muscovado sugar when making the pudding’s rich sauce. The substance, which is also called Barbados sugar, tastes like molasses and is sticky to the touch.

“You have to have Muscovado sugar,” he explained, noting that “lots of butter” and cream also go into the dessert topping.

“The Queen loved this at Sandringham Palace when it was really cold outside, when she was at Balmoral Castle, and the rest of the royal family did too,” he added.

Though McGrady has never cooked for Kate, 38, he has had plenty of experience working for the royal family — he was the personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, and Princes William and Harry for 15 years.

While some royals have very specific requests and dietary needs, McGrady called Kate “a chef’s dream” because she “shops for all the food” and loves to cook it as well. “I think Prince William and Kate are the first members of the royal family not to have their own chef in the kitchen,” the culinary pro stated, noting that the couple likely borrow chefs from Buckingham Palace when they host a banquet or entertain guests.

McGrady may be fond of Kate, but he didn’t hide his disdain for Duchess Meghan on Wednesday hours after the 38-year-old Suits alum and her husband Prince Harry, 35, unexpectedly announced they were “stepping back” from their royal duties.

“Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan!” McGrady tweeted. He later added: “People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay.”

McGrady’s tweets came shortly after the couple released a statement about their future plans on Wednesday via Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the duo explained. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Wednesday’s announcement is said to have shocked other members of the royal family, including Kate and William, 37, who were “blindsided” by the news.