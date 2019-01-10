If a beer doesn’t have any alcohol in it, is it still a beer? According to Heineken, the answer is yes! The beverage company released a new brew called Heineken 0.0 on Wednesday, January 9, and the alcohol-free malt beverage is apparently “brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct, balanced taste” meaning it’s flavored just like the real thing.

According to a press release, the brand’s master brewers created the new zero-alcohol option using only natural ingredients, resulting in a brew that’s “for beer lovers, by beer lovers.” What’s more? With only 69 calories per bottle. Heineken’s latest creation is perfect for those watching their waistlines.

“Heineken 0.0 brings an incredible beer taste to the non-alcoholic space and opens a world of opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a brew that expands drinking occasions, not limits them,” said Jonnie Cahill, chief marketing officer of Heineken USA.

Added Willem van Waesberghe, global craft and brew master at Heineken, “Removing alcohol from regular 5 percent Heineken would have been easy, but it wouldn’t deliver the same premium beer taste that Heineken is known for. Heineken 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft, malty finish.”

To introduce the beverage, the Dutch company launched a new global campaign platform known as #NowYouCan, which aims to highlight the wide range of fun, social occasions Heineken 0.0 allows. The campaign includes a series of five TV and digital spots, which debuted this week, and illustrate how people can work, get behind the wheel and more with Heineken 0.0.

The alcohol-free drink first debuted in Spain and 2016, and makes its arrival stateside as booze-less events such as “Dry January” and “Sober October” are gaining popularity.

“We see large numbers of younger consumers not drinking alcohol at all and a continuing trend towards wellness and moderation and balance in your lifestyle,” Cahill explained to Ad Age. “These trends, which exist all over the world, actually started in the U.S. And yet the non-alcoholic space has been pretty poorly served.”

