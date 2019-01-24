Heinz is here to take your Valentine’s Day celebrations to a whole new level! On Thursday, January 24, the Pennsylvania-based brand debuted something called Ketchup Caviar. Described in a press release as a limited-edition delicacy made to improve “any true ketchup lover’s Valentine’s Day meal,” the new condiment blends two beloved foods.

Though there isn’t actually any caviar involved in this unusual merger, each jar of this new item contains “pearls of Heinz Tomato Ketchup that are sure to elevate your Valentine’s Day meal into a fine dining experience.” As you may have guessed, these “pearls” strongly resemble fish eggs, hence the Ketchup Caviar moniker.

Heinz partnered with caviar specialists Jens Møller Products ApS to put care, love and passion into creating the product, which is made with the ingredients and the process essential for creating the caviar pearl consistency.

However, while Ketchup Caviar can still have a place atop your burger or roasted potatoes, the product’s interesting consistency means it’s not exactly like the stuff that comes straight from the bottle.

While this impressive condiment boasts a taste and texture that have “been inspired by the thick and rich taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup,” the little beads are made using a completely different process.

Another difference? KC (go with it) isn’t available in stores. Instead, fans can get their hands on one of 150 jars of the product by visiting the Heinz Ketchup Twitter page any time before Monday, January 28, and tweeting with the hashtags “#HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps” for a chance to win a jar.

“I will cross an ocean of slightly charred hot dogs and walk barefoot on a beach of toasted Hamburger buns and defeat a pickle dragon for a chance to put these delicious pearls of flavor in my mouth. #HeinzKetchupCaviar #sweeps,” tweeted one overly zealous fan. Added another: “Unlocked my account just so I could participate because my love for ketchup is like no other #HeinzKetchupCaviar #sweeps.”

Talk about a ValenHEINZ Day to remember!

