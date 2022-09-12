Dinner and drinks with a view! Hotel Hendricks has it all – with the new and improved Isla & Co and Daintree Rooftop bar, it is an obvious NYC hot spot.

Isla at Hotel Hendricks in Midtown has morphed into Isla & Co, which has begun to expand to many different locations in the U.S. The restaurant includes spectacular food, coffee and a wide variety of alcohol as well.

Isla & Co first opened in Williamsburg this past spring, and with its beaming success, this made it clear there was a demand for Australian style all-day brassiere. Owners Barry Dry and Tom Rowse decided to expand the restaurant to a new location in Fairfield, Connecticut, and are also planning to open locations in West Palm Beach, South Beach, Dallas and Atlanta this year.

The upgraded version of the restaurant at Hotel Hendricks will definitely leave your stomachs full. Executive chef David Taylor has had top-notch experience at several restaurant and hotel kitchens in San Francisco, New Orleans, Prague and Tokyo. Taylor has paved the way for the cuisine at Isla and will do the same for Isla & Co’s location at Hotel Hendricks. With two decades of international culinary experience, his goal is to showcase innovative versions of brasserie classics through a unique lens.

Isla & Co.’s Corporate Executive Chef Matt Foley who began cooking under Michelin-starred chef David LeFevre at Manhattan Beach Post before joining Michael White’s team as the Sous Chef at the two Michelin-starred Marea. Before joining Parched Hospitality Group, Matt was the Corporate Chef at the fast casual restaurant group DIG, growing it from 8 to 32 locations.

The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brunch is served until 4 p.m. and has an array of delicious options like brioche french toast, smoked salmon benedict, griddled banana bread, an Isla & Co. burger, and pulled pork sandwich with cabbage slaw, pickled onion served with fries and more. Some signature dinner dishes include spicy shrimp vodka rigatoni, braised short ribs, thai green vegetable curry and the half chicken with seasonal roasted vegetables.

Not only is Isla & Co. a fantastic addition, but Hotel Hendricks also has Daintree located on the top floor of the hotel. Daintree is an intimate cocktail lounge that has an unbelievable view of the Empire State building and imaginative drinks that are carefully prepared for you to enjoy all night long. The relaxed atmosphere combined with breathtaking views will leave you never wanting to leave.