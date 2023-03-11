If you’ve never tried omakase, this is your sign. Sushi Lab opened its second location in New York City’s East Village last summer and has perfected the experience with everything from the food to service.

From Impulsive Group’s co-CEO Brandon Freid, the intimate restaurant expands its popular Sushi Lab concept from the flagship location at The Sanctuary Hotel in the heart of Times Square to 320 E. 11th Street, which is open for dinner from Tuesday through Sunday.

Omakase – essentially meaning you leave the menu and dish choices up to the chef to decide – has become increasingly more popular Stateside. Sushi Lab offers guests a creative spin on traditional sushi with two signature omakase offerings, utilizing the freshest seasonal ingredients.

One option consists of 10 signature nigiri pieces plus A5 wagyu for $60, while the other is a 15-course “Lab Experiment” for $100 per person with some of the finest ingredients like fresh truffle, wagyu and caviar. We recommend the latter, described on the menu as “a journey for the senses,” for the full experience.

The gindara and caviar course featured two-days miso black cod, which was stunning, as was the Hokkaido uni and crab offering, which featured Kaluga caviar and Sakura gold flakes. Another favorite has to be the wagyu lollipop served on top of a sushi rice cake with pickled wasabi. They even easily swap out that course for a fish option for anyone with food restrictions.

Sake is served up by the glass and bottle (in lab beakers, nonetheless!) in addition to being offered for $30 as a flight of three. Cran-sake and Sunset Spritzes are also available to indulge in along with wines and beer by the glass and bottle, in addition to non-alcoholic cocktail options like Yuzulicious Tea, which consists of yuzu sparkling, buttlerfly pea syrup and green tea.

In addition to the flagship location and the newer East Village one, there’s a sister restaurant in the lobby of the Residence Inn by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Pompano Beach/Oceanfront called The Chemistry Room.