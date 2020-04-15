Inside My Kitchen: Chef Anne Burrell Shares Recipe for Her Veggie and Peanut Noodles

If you’re like Us, you’re a bit tired from cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner every day and night during the current lockdown. But luckily, celebrity chef Anne Burrell is cooking us up an easy dinner recipe that can be made with simple pantry ingredients. Plus, if you don’t have one or two, just substitute with something you do have. With the help of her sous chef — her niece Mimi — Burrell proves that anyone can make this dish, and it’s even a great recipe to get your kids to help out with. Watch the exclusive video above — “Inside My Kitchen: Quarantine Edition,” where Burrell invites Us Weekly into her upstate New York kitchen to make her veggie and peanut noodles. For the full recipe, scroll down.

Catch the Food Network personality as she hosts the new season of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition on Food Network Sunday, May 10. Plus, keep up with Burrell on her Instagram, where she is posting a weekly series where she cooks easy recipes with kids.

Anne Burrell’s Veggie and Peanut Noodles

Serves 2 (but doubles easily)

INGREDIENTS:

½ head of broccoli, cut into florets

½ pound spaghetti

1 tablespoon grated ginger

5 scallions cut on the bias, whites and greens separated

½ red pepper sliced

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ cup snow peas

½ cup hot water (I like a soupy sauce, but if you don’t, add less water)

Juice and zest of half a lime

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Set up an ice bath — a mixing bowl with ice, water, and 1 tablespoon of salt. Toss the broccoli florets into the boiling water and let cook until the water has come back to a boil. Remove the broccoli and immediately plunge it into the salted ice water. When the broccoli is cold remove it from the water and reserve. Toss the spaghetti into the boiling water and cook for 6-7 minutes, or until the spaghetti is cooked but still a little hard in the middle. While the spaghetti is cooking, heat a large sauté pan with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and bring to a medium heat. Toss in the ginger and scallion whites and cook for 1 minute. Add the peppers to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and hot water to the pan (you can use some of the pasta cooking water). Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly and hot. Toss in the broccoli, snow peas, lime juice and zest and cooked noodles. Stir to combine. Plate noodles and top with scallion greens.