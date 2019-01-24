Twitter founder Jack Dorsey had quite an unforgettable meeting with Mark Zuckerberg. In an in-depth Rolling Stone interview published on Thursday, January 23, Dorsey didn’t hold back when he was asked about his most memorable encounter with the Facebook founder.

“There was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat,” claimed the 42-year-old entrepreneur. Dorsey later clarified that Zuckerberg, 34, didn’t kill the animal in front of him, but allegedly took the animal down with a “laser gun” and a knife before sending it off to a butcher.

“Evidently in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time,” Dorsey explained. “I go, ‘We’re eating the goat you killed?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’”

Dorsey then told the outlet he asked Zuckerberg, who had eaten goat before, what else was being served for dinner. “Salad,” was the Harvard dropout’s answer, which Dorsey was thankful for, given the goat likely wasn’t fully cooked after about 30 minutes in the oven.

“We go in the dining room. He [Zuckerberg] puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable,” the tech titan recalled. “I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.”

Seemingly aware of the absurd nature of that story, Dorsey told the interviewer, “I don’t know what you’re going to do with that, but hopefully that’s not the headline. Revenge is a dish best served warm. Or cold.”

Goat incident aside, Dorsey made it clear he has no desire to switch places with Zuckerberg, whose own social media platform has been heavily criticized recently for the way it disseminates information and, in some cases, misinformation.

“I think the intention of a lot of people at the company is right. If the philosophy is helping the world realize that we’re all facing the same problems,” he said when asked if he would know what to do with Facebook if he were the company’s CEO. “We should end this distraction of nationalism. This is a promise of the internet. I would rather us be proactive around solving these problems than reactive. If that’s the goal and that’s the stated intention, then I would know a few things to do.”

