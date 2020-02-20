Naomi Whittel’s Five Keys to Keto

Wondering how you can look as good as keto lovers Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian West? Health guru Naomi Whittel has the secret in her new book, High Fiber Keto, which offers a spin on the high-fat, low-carb diet: Her 22-day meal plan is especially high in fiber, which boasts antiaging benefits out the wazoo! The wellness expert gives Us her five tips for succeeding at keto and feeling frickin’ fabulous!

Fiber FTW!

What makes Whittel’s diet a total game changer? “I plussed-up keto and made it work better for my body by incorporating more fiber,” she explains. The pro says 90 percent of people are fiber-deficient, which can lead to a weak immune system and cause the body to store extra fat. Fiber can also help you stay youthful; plus, it contains micronutrients and prebiotics that can aid in digestion. Whittel’s fiber-filled meal plan can rev up the metabolism, balance hormones, improve your skin and more.

Easy Eating

Whittel’s 22-day plan consists of simple, yummy recipes like chili and chicken tenders with cruciferous veggies (think Brussels sprouts, artichokes and cauliflower, which can reduce inflammation). The snacks, likefat bombs (a.k.a. peanut butter with a scoop of jelly on top) are tasty too, and some don’t even require home prep: SlimFast’s Keto Fat Bombs and Keto Meal Bars are great for on the go. “Their main active ingredient is inulin, which is a prebiotic and a dietary fiber,” Whittel says.

Hydration Helpers

Whittel emphasizes the importance of hydrating to ward off the risk of catching the “keto flu” (symptoms include headaches, fatigue and nausea). In addition to chugging H2O, Whittel recommends increasing your intake of water-based foods like celery and cucumber. “You’re putting what’s called ‘green gel water’ into your system,” which increases antiaging bonuses, she says. “It can detoxify the body, plump the skin and also help to balance hormones.”

Simple Steps

Folks who are anti-gym will really dig Whittel’s plan: “You’re going to put a pin in your exercise,” but you’re still going to “burn up to 500 calories a day.” How? “By incorporating the easiest movement,” she says. The human body already burns calories by digesting the food you eat (science!), so forgo overexertion on the treadmill and try the NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) method instead. “It’s as simple as getting up from your desk every 30 minutes to stretch and walk around, or dancing in the morning to your favorite song.”

Mistake Management

Adopting a new lifestyle is challenging, so don’t fret if you fall off the wagon. “A quick jump start back into keto is MCT oil,” says the author, because it can “double your production of ketones in a few hours.” (Pro tip: Add a teaspoon of the creamy version to your coffee or smoothie.) More importantly, keep a positive outlook if you have a setback. “It’s a new day. You have a chance to totally renew!”

